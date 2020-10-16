Sherrod Brown Says He Will Oppose Barrett Confirmation

Senator Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) says he will oppose the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Barrett said during hearings before the Senate Judiciary Committee this week that she had made no deal with President Donald Trump regarding the Affordable Care Act.

A case involving the ACA is due to go before the court in November. President Trump tried and failed to overturn the Act in Congress.

Brown says the president has made it clear overturning the ACA is one of the reasons he chose Barrett.

Sherrod Brown has no doubt Barrett will dismantle the ACA, which is one reason he will oppose her confirmation.

“She was vetted by the president, the president’s people, the Republicans who want to overturn Roe v Wade and who want to overturn the Affordable Care Act and take away consumer protections on behalf of insurance companies.”

Brown says 5 million Ohioans would lose healthcare coverage if the ACA is struck down.

