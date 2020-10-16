© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Sherrod Brown Says He Will Oppose Barrett Confirmation

WKSU | By Sarah Taylor
Published October 16, 2020 at 12:41 PM EDT
President Trump and Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett walk along the Rose Garden Colonnade on Saturday. The focus on the court just weeks before the election could help energize conservatives in key states.
President Trump and Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett walk along the Rose Garden Colonnade. Once the Senate Judiciary Committee votes next week, the full Senate will take up her nomination.

Senator Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) says he will oppose the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Barrett said during hearings before the Senate Judiciary Committee this week that she had made no deal with President Donald Trump regarding the Affordable Care Act.

A case involving the ACA is due to go before the court in November. President Trump tried and failed to overturn the Act in Congress.

Brown says the president has made it clear overturning the ACA is one of the reasons he chose Barrett.

Sherrod Brown on Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett
Sherrod Brown has no doubt Barrett will dismantle the ACA, which is one reason he will oppose her confirmation.
A photo of Sherrod Brown.

“She was vetted by the president, the president’s people, the Republicans who want to overturn Roe v Wade and who want to overturn the Affordable Care Act and take away consumer protections on behalf of insurance companies.”

Brown says 5 million Ohioans would lose healthcare coverage if the ACA is struck down.

