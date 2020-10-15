© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Kamala Harris Cancels Cleveland Campaign Stop

90.3 WCPN ideastream | By Nick Castele
Published October 15, 2020 at 3:12 PM EDT
a photo of Kamala Harris
Carolyn Kaster
/
AP
Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks at Carpenters Local Union 1912 in Phoenix, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020.

Sen. Kamala Harris is canceling campaign travel through Sunday after two people involved in her vice presidential campaign tested positive for the coronavirus.
The Democratic running mate had planned a campaign trip to Northeast Ohio on Friday. But Thursday morning, the Biden campaign announced that a flight crew member and Harris’ communications director had tested positive for the coronavirus.

The campaign said Harris was not in close contact with the two people over the past two days and would not be required to quarantine. They were on a flight together October 8 and wore N95 masks, according to a written statement from the campaign. 

No details were immediately available on whether the Cleveland trip would be rescheduled.
Nick Castele
