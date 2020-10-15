'Everything Is Going The Wrong Way' Says DeWine

Gov. Mike DeWine gave a pessimistic account of the state of Ohio’s response to the coronavirus pandemic during his live press conference on Thursday.

“There’s a red tide flowing all over the State of Ohio,” DeWine said, referring to the warning colors on the state’s COVID emergency map. Over 65% of Ohioans are now living in a red-coded county, which means “very high exposure and spread” of the coronavirus. And DeWine said 10 million Ohioans, or 85 percent of the population, are living in an area with a high risk of community transmission.

Summit, Stark, and Cuyahoga Counties were all elevated to red alert status this week.

DeWine said indicators show people are not abiding by coronavirus restrictions, leading to increased community spread and rising illnesses, hospitalizations and deaths. And, there’s serious concern infections will intensify in the coming winter months.

“The storm clouds are gathering,” DeWine said. He urged Ohioans again and again to wear masks, and do basic things like wash their hands and stay six feet apart. He said people should avoid events like weddings, funerals and political rallies. But DeWine also said that more shutdowns probably won’t be coming any time soon.

“There’s a limit to what a governor could do or should do,” said DeWine. “We’re at a point where we have to just live with this virus.”

