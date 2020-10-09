© 2020 WKSU
LaRose: Ohio Law Prohibits Political Clothing at the Polls, But Voters Won't Be Turned Away

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published October 9, 2020 at 8:12 PM EDT
Ohio law says you cannot enter a polling place wearing any article of clothing that advocates for or against a candidate. But anyone who insists on wearing political gear might not be turned away. 

If you wear your red "Make America Great Again" hat or your "Ridin' with Biden" T-shirt to the polls, you could be asked to remove it or turn your shirt inside out. Secretary of State Frank LaRose says Ohio law specifically prohibits people from wearing items with political statements into polling places. 

“They are going to be told that they are violating the law if they come wearing a shirt or a hat or anything else. They may be asked to remove that clothing. But if they insist, just like with masks, we can’t turn someone away,” LaRose said. 

That suggests the law is not enforceable. And LaRose says because he doesn’t want poll workers to give them “the attention they are looking for by creating a bigger stir than is necessary,” voters who insist on wearing political clothing will still be allowed to cast a ballot. 
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment.
