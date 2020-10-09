© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Government & Politics

Drop Boxes Are Allowed Now but Counties Aren't Putting Them Up Yet for Legal Reasons

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published October 9, 2020 at 7:42 PM EDT
Sign for ballot dropbox at Delaware County Board of Elections
Jo Ingles
/
Statehouse News Bureau
Additional ballot drop boxes cannot be found in most counties in Ohio because of an ongoing legal battle.

Last night, as early voting continues, a federal court in Cleveland gave boards of elections the green light to set up ballot drop boxes at secure and staffed locations throughout their counties. But counties are not rushing out to set up those boxes. 

Cuyahoga County had wanted to put drop boxes at six county libraries. The U.S. District Court said the county could have them but when asked if that will happen immediately, Board of Elections spokesman Mike West said he couldn’t comment on the issue because it is still being litigated.

Franklin County Board of Elections spokesman Aaron Sellers said it’s a moot point right now because Secretary of State Frank LaRose has appealed that ruling.

There is a possibility that a stay on the order allowing more drop boxes could be handed down soon. 
Copyright 2020 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment.
