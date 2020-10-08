Senators Brown, Portman Calling for New Stimulus Aid

President Donald Trump has gone back and forth this week on the possibility of new funds to help people struggling during the pandemic. Initially ,Trump said he didn't want to negotiate a new stimulus package until after the election but later showed signs of willing to come to the negotiating table.

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) says Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) are dragging their feet.

"Don't really want to bring the Senate back to do any work on the stimulus to help workers and to help small businesses but they'll move heaven and earth for another special interest nominee for the Supreme Court," Brown said.

U.S. Senator Rob Portman (R-Ohio) is also calling for more targeted aid for small businesses and reviving the extra compensation for unemployed people.

Trump says he would sign a stand-alone bill with another round of $1,200 stimulus checks, but House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) says she wants a broader relief package.

