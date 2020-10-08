© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Gov. DeWine Is Not Saying Much About Security Needs in Ohio Because of a Thwarted Terrorism Plot in Michigan

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published October 8, 2020 at 8:43 PM EDT
Voters inside Franklin County polling place
Jo Ingles
/
Statehouse News Bureau
Voters cast their votes at a polling location in Franklin County. Gov. Mike DeWine has not talked in much detail about whether security needs to be upgraded at polling places throughout the state after news broke Thursday of an alleged plot to kidnap the governor of Michigan.

Gov. Mike DeWine isn’t saying much about whether Ohio needs to beef up security at polling places because of the exposed plot that militia terrorists allegedly planned to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and try to overthrow the government. 

DeWine said he won’t talk about any changes that might be happening to beef up his personal security or the security of other people or places in Ohio since word of the plot in Michigan broke. He said he had no knowledge of the alleged terrorists that were arrested by FBI agents earlier today.

But when asked whether increased security should be provided at polling places statewide, DeWine said police agencies are already working with state leaders to make sure enough protection is available at early voting centers. 

“You know there are many counties where a sheriff’s deputy is there and that’s a good idea," DeWine said.

It’s up to boards of elections to request help for poll workers who are tasked with safety at those locations. And though some have made that request, many do not have officers posted at the polls. 
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment.
