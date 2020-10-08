Coronavirus Spreading in Ohio, DeWine: 'These Numbers Are Very Alarming'

The number of Ohio counties now on red alert for rapid spread of the coronavirus jumped this week to its highest level since late July. And the number of counties on level 2 orange alert numbers 58, the highest ever. At his coronavirus briefing today, Gov. Mike DeWine said 96% of Ohioans are currently living in a red or orange county.

"Frankly, these numbers are very alarming," DeWine said. The positivity rate is now at 3.9%. In late September, DeWine noted the rate had been much lower, averaging 2.7%.

The latest numbers from the Ohio Department of Health indicate 1,539 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The new three week average is 1,100. "This is not something we certainly want to see," DeWine said.

DeWine said local health departments trace the trend to what he described as "every day activities that seem benign." He specifically mentioned neighborhood get-togethers such as backyard barbecues, meetups after sporting events and family activities like birthday parties.

"Half of new red outbreaks are related to funerals or weddings," DeWine said. Without giving specifics, he mentioned a recent wedding where a number of people were infected and "two of the grandfathers of the couple died as a result of COVID. It's horrible," DeWine said.

Counties elevated to red alert status this week include Mahoning, Trumbull and Portage, where Kent State University has announced plans to increase testing. Some 200 students are now under quarantine in residence halls and DeWine said cases are also creeping into older populations outside of the campus.

Spread in Trumbull County has been linked to a school sports team where 11 players, 3 coaches, 4 students and 4 parents have all tested positive.

Marion, Madison, and Ross Counties are also now on red alert. In Ross County, DeWine said spread has been associated with a prison there as well as social gatherings and sleepovers.

In Lawrence County in southern Ohio, DeWine said local health officials report the virus is running through families like they've never seen before.

DeWine emphasized a need to adhere to the principles that will keep the virus in check. "Keep your distance, wear masks, wash your hands and avoid big gatherings," he said. "We need to adjust our routines. We can live with this virus, but we have to be careful."