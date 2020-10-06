© 2020 WKSU
U.S. Congresswoman Beatty Says President Trump Is Dangerous and Puts the Country at Risk

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published October 6, 2020 at 10:56 PM EDT
Congresswoman Joyce Beatty (D-Columbus)
Jo Ingles
/
Statehouse News Bureau
Congresswoman Joyce Beatty (D-Columbus) speaks outside the Franklin County Early Vote Center Tuesday, the first day of early voting for the November general election.

Ohio Congresswoman Joyce Beatty (D-Columbus) says she’s not surprised that President Trump, upon arriving back to the White House after his hospital stay for COVID-19, removed his mask and downplayed the serious nature of the virus. 

Beatty says Trump has put himself and others at risk by not taking COVID-19 seriously. And she says his rhetoric is dangerous.

“He’s a president that puts us at risk. He’s a president that’s not a commander in chief. He’s a person I have no confidence in," Beatty said.

Following his release from the Walter Reed Medical Center where he spent three days for treatment of COVID-19, Trump took off his mask upon arrival back to the White House and took to Twitter with this video.

Beatty made her comments outside the Franklin County Early Vote Center where thousands lined up on the first day of early in-person voting. She says the robust interest in this election will work to the advantage of Democrats.
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment.
