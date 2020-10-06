U.S. Congresswoman Beatty Says President Trump Is Dangerous and Puts the Country at Risk

Ohio Congresswoman Joyce Beatty (D-Columbus) says she’s not surprised that President Trump, upon arriving back to the White House after his hospital stay for COVID-19, removed his mask and downplayed the serious nature of the virus.

Beatty says Trump has put himself and others at risk by not taking COVID-19 seriously. And she says his rhetoric is dangerous.

“He’s a president that puts us at risk. He’s a president that’s not a commander in chief. He’s a person I have no confidence in," Beatty said.

Following his release from the Walter Reed Medical Center where he spent three days for treatment of COVID-19, Trump took off his mask upon arrival back to the White House and took to Twitter with this video.

Beatty made her comments outside the Franklin County Early Vote Center where thousands lined up on the first day of early in-person voting. She says the robust interest in this election will work to the advantage of Democrats.

