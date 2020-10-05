© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics
Election Protection
Election Protection
Election Protection is WKSU’s community information initiative focused on access, policy and community resources around voting this November.

Akron NAACP Successfully Registers Voters, Now Focuses on Getting Them to the Polls

WKSU | By Sarah Taylor
Published October 5, 2020 at 9:47 PM EDT
photo of Edith Turner, Rebecca Maurer, Tawayne Mcgee
Kabir Bhatia
/
WKSU
The Akron NAACP has conducted a number of voter registration events over the summer similar to this one in Cleveland.

Voter registration for the November election ended Monday. One local organization coordinated a concerted effort to reach out to voters.

The Akron branch of the NAACP launched a registration drive in June. President Judi Hill says they conducted 15 events since then.

Akron NAACP Successfully Registers Voters, Now Focuses on Getting Them to the Polls
Akron NAACP President Judi Hill on voter registration efforts.

“I have not had one that we did not get voter registration and absentee ballot applications. Every event that we have held we have been able to secure them," she said.

Hill doesn’t have a final number of how many people they registered.
But she says besides their 15 drives, they partnered with a number of other organizations that ran successful registration events.

Akron NAACP President Judi Hill says they worked with a number of other groups on registration events.
Akron NAACP President Judi Hill says they worked with other organizations to register voters.

“We’ve even done them with the Jewish Community Center, with the sororities, fraternities, Planned Parenthood. I mean it just goes on and on," she said. "I mean these are really hardworking, dedicated organizations that are committed to making sure people have the right and the information to vote.”

The NAACP is offering people rides to drop off their absentee ballots at the Summit County Board of Elections, if they don’t trust putting them in the mail.

It's encouraging people to check out the League of Women Voters voter guide to get information about candidates and issues.

Early in-person voting at the board of elections begins Tuesday.

Tags

Government & PoliticsVoting registration2020 electionNAACPEarly voting
Sarah Taylor
A Northeast Ohio native, Sarah Taylor graduated from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio where she worked at her first NPR station, WMUB. She began her professional career at WCKY-AM in Cincinnati and spent two decades in television news, the bulk of them at WKBN in Youngstown (as Sarah Eisler). For the past three years, Sarah has taught a variety of courses in the School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Kent State, where she is also pursuing a Master’s degree. Sarah and her husband Scott, have two children. They live in Tallmadge.
See stories by Sarah Taylor
Related Content