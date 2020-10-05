Voter registration for the November election ended Monday. One local organization coordinated a concerted effort to reach out to voters.

The Akron branch of the NAACP launched a registration drive in June. President Judi Hill says they conducted 15 events since then.

Akron NAACP Successfully Registers Voters, Now Focuses on Getting Them to the Polls

“I have not had one that we did not get voter registration and absentee ballot applications. Every event that we have held we have been able to secure them," she said.

Hill doesn’t have a final number of how many people they registered.

But she says besides their 15 drives, they partnered with a number of other organizations that ran successful registration events.

Akron NAACP President Judi Hill says they worked with a number of other groups on registration events.

“We’ve even done them with the Jewish Community Center, with the sororities, fraternities, Planned Parenthood. I mean it just goes on and on," she said. "I mean these are really hardworking, dedicated organizations that are committed to making sure people have the right and the information to vote.”

The NAACP is offering people rides to drop off their absentee ballots at the Summit County Board of Elections, if they don’t trust putting them in the mail.

It's encouraging people to check out the League of Women Voters voter guide to get information about candidates and issues.

Early in-person voting at the board of elections begins Tuesday.

