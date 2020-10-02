© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
Election 2020
2020 is looking to be a pivotal year in politics. But this year's elections are about much more than the race for the White House. And the coronavirus pandemic is proving to be a complicating factor. WKSU, our colleagues at public radio stations across Ohio and the region and at NPR will bring you coverage of all the races from the national to the local level.

Ohio's Top Elections Leader Says Poll Worker Recruitment Effort Is on Target

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published October 2, 2020 at 3:54 PM EDT
Ohio’s voting precincts normally need 37,000 poll workers on Election Day. But this year, 55,000 are needed. 

Secretary of State Frank LaRose says he’s told local boards of elections to recruit 50% more precinct workers than they normally need for a presidential election. And it’s not just because of higher than expected turnout. 

“If there’s a resurgence in the virus and something else occurs that causes people to not want to work, we need to have that reserve force, trained and ready to go," LaRose says.

LaRose says most counties are close to meeting their poll worker goals. It’s unclear how many Ohioans will actually show up at the polls. More than two million have already requested absentee ballots for early voting starting Tuesday.  
