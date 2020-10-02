© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Lt. Gov. Husted Being Tested for COVID-19 after Cleveland Debate

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published October 2, 2020 at 3:49 PM EDT
Lt Gov Jon Husted
Jo Ingles
Statehouse News Bureau
Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, seen here in a file photo, attended Tuesday's debate in Cleveland and will be tested for the coronavirus as a precaution.

Gov Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) did not attend Tuesday’s debate in Cleveland. But Lt. Gov. Jon Husted (R-Ohio) did. He's being monitored as a precaution.

Husted’s spokeswoman said he did not meet with or sit with President Donald Trump or any member of his family or staff. Carolyn Cypret says Husted was at least 50 feet away from the stage during the debate. She also says he was at least 50 feet away from the president's family and friends during the event.

Cypret says Husted wore a mask throughout the entire event. And though there is no reason to believe he came into contact with anyone who was positive with COVID-19, the lietenant governor will take a test today. She says those results will be released when they are available.

Government & PoliticsJon HustedcoronavirusCOVID-19
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment.