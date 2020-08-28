The Traditional Campaign Season Begins But It Might Look Different This Year

Labor Day marks the point when campaigns ramp up visits to states. The itineraries for in-person campaigning haven’t been finalized yet. Republican President Donald Trump has been to various parts of Ohio a few times this summer. Democrat Joe Biden’s hasn’t been campaigning much in person anywhere but he’s expected to start doing more of that soon.

Democrat Joe Biden is telling national reporters he’s going to start in-person campaigning in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Pennsylvania and Arizona after Labor Day. But Ohio Democratic Party Chairman David Pepper says Biden will come here, even if Ohio isn’t among the first few stops.

“I wouldn’t over-read it. We are right where we need to be in Ohio with 65 or so days to go," Pepper says.

Biden’s staff says his concerns about crowds and coronavirus spread have led him to more virtual campaigning. Dan Lusheck with President Trump’s campaign says his is the strongest campaign infrastructure in Ohio history.

“The enthusiasm that we are seeing from our supporters is unprecedented," Luscheck says.

Ohio has traditionally been considered a battleground state. While Trump won Ohio by eight points in 2016, recent polls have shown Biden with a slight lead.

