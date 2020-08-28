© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
Election 2020
2020 is looking to be a pivotal year in politics. But this year's elections are about much more than the race for the White House. And the coronavirus pandemic is proving to be a complicating factor. WKSU, our colleagues at public radio stations across Ohio and the region and at NPR will bring you coverage of all the races from the national to the local level.

The Traditional Campaign Season Begins But It Might Look Different This Year

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles
Published August 28, 2020 at 5:58 PM EDT

Labor Day marks the point when campaigns ramp up visits to states. The itineraries for in-person campaigning haven’t been finalized yet. Republican President Donald Trump has been to various parts of Ohio a few times this summer. Democrat Joe Biden’s hasn’t been campaigning much in person anywhere but he’s expected to start doing more of that soon. 

Democrat Joe Biden is telling national reporters he’s going to start in-person campaigning in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Pennsylvania and Arizona after Labor Day.  But Ohio Democratic Party Chairman David Pepper says Biden will come here, even if Ohio isn’t among the first few stops.  

“I wouldn’t over-read it. We are right where we need to be in Ohio with 65 or so days to go," Pepper says.

Biden’s staff says his concerns about crowds and coronavirus spread have led him to more virtual campaigning. Dan Lusheck with President Trump’s campaign says his is the strongest campaign infrastructure in Ohio history. 

“The enthusiasm that we are seeing from our supporters is unprecedented," Luscheck says.

Ohio has traditionally been considered a battleground state. While Trump won Ohio by eight points in 2016, recent polls have shown Biden with a slight lead. 

Copyright 2020 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Democrat Hillary Clinton in Columbus, July 2016
Jo Ingles /
Democrat Hillary Clinton in Columbus, July 2016

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
Jo Ingles
