Sen. Sherrod Brown Joins Criticism of Republican National Convention

Sen. Sherrod Brown is joining political scientists, ethicists and others in criticizing elements of the Republican National Convention. President Donald Trump accepted the nomination Thursday at the White House, where a number of convention activities took place. Brown is questioning the ethics of having campaign events there.

“It frankly mocked much of what this country stands for, the separation of campaigns and the grandeur of the White House and the presidency,” he said.

Brown also spoke out against the hundreds of people at the event, including members of Trump's cabinet, who weren’t wearing masks or social distancing. Brown said their actions mocked essential workers on the front lines trying to stop the spread of COVID-19.