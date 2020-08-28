© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics
Elections_graphic-08.png
Election 2020
2020 is looking to be a pivotal year in politics. But this year's elections are about much more than the race for the White House. And the coronavirus pandemic is proving to be a complicating factor. WKSU, our colleagues at public radio stations across Ohio and the region and at NPR will bring you coverage of all the races from the national to the local level.

Groups Are Beginning To Hunt For Ohio Voters Who Could Be Removed From Rolls After November Election

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles
Published August 28, 2020 at 4:42 PM EDT
Jen Miller, Executive Director
Jen Miller, Executive Director

Ohio’s Secretary of State has released the list of nearly 116,000 voter registrations that are in danger of being removed after the November election if those voters don’t vote or update their registration. Now it’s up to community groups to help find these voters. 

Several groups will try to find the voters who will be removed if nothing is done before December 7th. Jen Miller with the League of Women Voters of Ohio says her organization’s work begins now with the information from the Secretary of State’s office. 

“It will just be name, address and county and so we will need to run that against third party database systems to see if we can find phone numbers and emails," Miller says.

Ohio’s Secretary of State says updating the list ensures valid voters are on the rolls, and the U.S. Supreme Court has upheld this practice. Federal law prohibits the removal of any voters this close to the November election. 

Copyright 2020 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Tags

Government & PoliticsElection 2020voter rollsOhio Secretary of StateLeague of Women Voters of Ohio
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment.
Related Content