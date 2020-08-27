A Second Lawsuit Has Been Filed Over Adding Ballot Drop Boxes

© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
Election 2020
2020 is looking to be a pivotal year in politics. But this year's elections are about much more than the race for the White House. And the coronavirus pandemic is proving to be a complicating factor. WKSU, our colleagues at public radio stations across Ohio and the region and at NPR will bring you coverage of all the races from the national to the local level.

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles
Published August 27, 2020 at 3:06 PM EDT
A second lawsuit has been filed against the Ohio Secretary of State, asking a court to order more ballot drop boxes being installed throughout the state. 

This new federal lawsuit was filed by groups including the A. Phillip Randolph Institute of Ohio, the Ohio State Conference of the NAACP, and the League of Women Voters of Ohio. Its leader, Jen Miller, says more drop boxes are crucial, especially now when there are questions about timely mail service.  “Having multiple drop boxes per county increases access and trust for voters, especially those who are immune compromised, who do not have transportation or live further out from the board of elections," Miller says. 

 The Ohio Democratic Party has filed a similar suit in Franklin County Common Pleas Court. At this point, there is one drop box at each county board of elections. Secretary of State Frank LaRose says he doesn’t think he has legal authority to add more now and that it would create confusion this close to the election.  

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80's when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
