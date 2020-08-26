© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Massillon Celebrates 100th Anniversary of the Ratification of the 19th Amendment

WKSU | By Abigail Bottar
Published August 26, 2020 at 6:44 PM EDT
A photo of the women's suffrage panel in Massilon Museum's new local history gallery
MASSILLON MUSEUM
Massillon Museum's new local history gallery displays the women's suffrage panel.
A photo of booklets at the Massillon Museum.
Credit MARGY VOGT / MASSILLION MUSEUM
/
MASSILLION MUSEUM
These free booklets are available upon request at the Massillon Museum's reception desk.

Massillon will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment Wednesday night by illuminating downtown in purple lights. The 19th Amendment granted women the right to vote, and purple was a color suffragists frequently used.

Massillon is joining a nationwide celebration called Forward into Light that is highlighting landmarks of the movement in purple and gold lights.

Massillon Museum Public Relations Coordinator Margy Vogt said Massillon played a key role in the movement.  

“Even though Massillon has the reputation of football and factories, we were a hotbed of women’s rights back in the day,” she said.

A drawing of Caroline McCullough Everhard.
Credit MASSILLION MUSEUM
/
MASSILLION MUSEUM
Caroline McCullough Everhard was president of the Ohio Women's Suffrage Association.

Vogt said Massillon native Caroline McCullough Everhard was president of the Ohio Women’s Suffrage Association and helped get women the right to vote in school and municipal elections.

The Massillon Museum currently has a display showcasing Everhard and other Massillon suffragists. 

Abigail Bottar
Abigail Bottar is a junior at Kent State University. She is pursuing a major in political science with a concentration in American politics and minors in history and women's studies. Additionally, Abigail is starting her second semester copy editing for The Burr.
