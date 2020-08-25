© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
Election 2020
2020 is looking to be a pivotal year in politics. But this year's elections are about much more than the race for the White House. And the coronavirus pandemic is proving to be a complicating factor. WKSU, our colleagues at public radio stations across Ohio and the region and at NPR will bring you coverage of all the races from the national to the local level.

State Representative's Husband Running For Seat She Tried To Win In Primary

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles
Published August 25, 2020 at 4:43 PM EDT

Rep. Candice Keller (R-Middletown) lost a bitter battle for the Republican nomination for a Senate seat representing her southwest Ohio district. And under Ohio law, she can’t run for the post this November. But, she’s got another plan to defeat the representative who beat her in the primary. 

Keller says she and her husband, Kent Keller Sr., have been talking about the current corruption scandal that’s rocked the Statehouse, and about Rep. George Lang.

“We don’t want another crook, sitting in the Statehouse representing us and so that being the situation here in Butler County, my husband has decided to run as a write-in candidate," Keller says.

Lang, who won the primary in the spring by nearly a two to one margin, says voters there have spoken loud and clear. As for Keller's comment that he's a crook, he responds this way:

"I've never been convicted of a crime in my life and I don't believe in feeding the monkeys," Lang says.It would be a long shot for Kent Keller to win against Lang and Democrat Kathy Wyenandt though write-ins have won in primaries. Write in candidates have also filed to run against Republican former House Speaker Larry Householder, who is under indictment for bribery and racketeering. Householder remains on the ballot and will retain his seat if re-elected and if he’s not convicted. 

Copyright 2020 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Government & Politics2020 electionCandice KellerKent Keller Sr.Rep. George LangKathy Wyenandt
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
