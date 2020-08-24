© 2020 WKSU
Election 2020
2020 is looking to be a pivotal year in politics. But this year's elections are about much more than the race for the White House. And the coronavirus pandemic is proving to be a complicating factor. WKSU, our colleagues at public radio stations across Ohio and the region and at NPR will bring you coverage of all the races from the national to the local level.

RNC Live Coverage: Monday, Aug. 24

Published August 24, 2020 at 12:01 AM EDT
Watch the Republican National Convention live.
Follow live updates and analysis of the Republican National Convention. On Monday, the party is formally nominating President Trump as its presidential nominee.

