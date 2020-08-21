© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Government & Politics
picture of coronavirus
Coronavirus 411
WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

Gov. DeWine Gets Nasty Texts On His Cell Phone The Same Day As His False Positive COVID-19 Test

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles
Published August 21, 2020 at 5:03 PM EDT

On the day Governor Mike DeWine received a false positive for COVID-19, he got some text messages on his cell phone. And they were not nice.

A public records request by the Statehouse News Bureau shows DeWine received three texts on his cell phone the day he got the false positive. None of the senders were identified by name because their numbers were not stored in his phone. But the messages called DeWine a hypocrite, a loser, and mocked him for his mask policy. DeWine’s spokeman, Dan Tierney, says the governor’s cell phone number is not a well-kept secret.

“There are a number of Ohioans who have the Governor’s cell phone number," Tierney says.

Tierney says DeWine has been in office for decades so he’s developed relationships with community and business leaders who have his cell

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80's when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment.