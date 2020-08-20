© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
Election 2020
2020 is looking to be a pivotal year in politics. But this year's elections are about much more than the race for the White House. And the coronavirus pandemic is proving to be a complicating factor. WKSU, our colleagues at public radio stations across Ohio and the region and at NPR will bring you coverage of all the races from the national to the local level.

Sherrod Brown Touts Biden's Economic Recovery Plan At DNC

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Andy Chow
Andy Chow
Published August 20, 2020 at 12:18 AM EDT
U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) talking to Kevin and Molly Johnson of Fischer Tooling.
U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) talking to Kevin and Molly Johnson of Fischer Tooling.

For the third day in a row, an Ohio politician took the virtual stage at the Democratic National Convention. U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) was tapped to tout Joe Biden's plan for the economy.

During his appearance, Brown spoke with Ohio business owners about the challenges of keeping their companies afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

That includes Molly Johnson who owns a small tooling manufacturing company in Lake County. 

"You're kind of forgotten and the president always bragging about the stock market sort of leaves a lot of small manufacturing companies behind," said Brown.

"We could use a little help right now and it just seems we get one step forward and then two steps back," Johnson responded. 

Watch: Segment of DNC addressing economic issues

Brown says Biden's economic recovery plan is geared towards helping small businesses and the middle class.  

Republicans in Ohio say President Donald Trump had a good economic record before the pandemic, pointing to tax cuts and the USMCA trade deal.

Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
