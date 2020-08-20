Sherrod Brown Touts Biden's Economic Recovery Plan At DNC

For the third day in a row, an Ohio politician took the virtual stage at the Democratic National Convention. U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) was tapped to tout Joe Biden's plan for the economy.

During his appearance, Brown spoke with Ohio business owners about the challenges of keeping their companies afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic.

That includes Molly Johnson who owns a small tooling manufacturing company in Lake County.

"You're kind of forgotten and the president always bragging about the stock market sort of leaves a lot of small manufacturing companies behind," said Brown.

"We could use a little help right now and it just seems we get one step forward and then two steps back," Johnson responded.

Watch: Segment of DNC addressing economic issues

Brown says Biden's economic recovery plan is geared towards helping small businesses and the middle class.

Republicans in Ohio say President Donald Trump had a good economic record before the pandemic, pointing to tax cuts and the USMCA trade deal.

