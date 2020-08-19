© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Trump Draws Criticism After Calling for Boycott of Goodyear Tires

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Sean Fitzgerald
Published August 19, 2020 at 6:14 PM EDT
Photo of Goodyear's IntelliGrip concept tire
GOODYEAR TIRE AND RUBBER COMPANY
A company policy regarding political attire led President Trump to call for people to boycott Goodyear.

The third day of the Democratic National Convention for Ohio Democrats has been partially fueled by a tweet from President Trump calling for a boycott of Goodyear Tires over the Ohio-based company's ban on employees wearing political attire, which includes MAGA hats. 

Ohio Democrats fired back calling the president's actions "despicable." 

Several state leaders from the Democratic party slammed Trump's tweet urging people to boycott the Akron-based company.

The tweet said Goodyear has a "Ban On MAGA" hats, shorthand for the president's slogan "Make America Great Again."   

Trump was responding to a news report that said Goodyear bars political attire from the workplace. 

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown could not believe Trump's tweet.

"That he should call for a boycott of an American company that's not broken any laws, that apparently has offended the president's sensibilities. They can't wear Donald Trump "MAGA" hats but they can't wear Joe Biden t-shirts, apparently, either." 

State Republican leaders did not respond to a request for comment. 

A leaked PowerPoint slide indicated Goodyear does not want its workers wearing political attire—like the signature red MAGA hats many Trump supporters wear.  

Brown, like many others, pointed out that boycotting the company could hurt American workers. 

"It's despicable when the president of the United States thinks it's appropriate to call for a boycott of a U.S. company where there are thousands and thousands of workers."

Other democrats also bashed Trump’s tweet. Ohio House minority leader Emilia Sykes suggested he “stand down.” And the city of Akron posted a response saying the President is trying to destroy the American economy and heartland jobs.  

