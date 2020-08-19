© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
picture of coronavirus
Coronavirus 411
WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

Fall Sports Decision a Relief for Local Athletic Director

WKSU | By Abigail Bottar
Published August 19, 2020 at 4:27 PM EDT
A photo of a girl playing soccer.
JEFF ST.CLAIR
/
WKSU
Under a new state order, fall sports, including contact sports like soccer, will be allowed to move forward.

A local athletic director is relieved with Governor DeWine’s directive that allows fall sports to move forward. 
 
St. Vincent-St. Mary Athletic Director Willie McGee says he has confidence state leaders have consulted extensively with experts and are acting on the best information available. 
“In the position we are, we trust the people that’s in the leadership positions, with the governor and our governing body, OHSAA. If they believe it can be done, we want to take the necessary precautions for the kids. Now if they say it’s not capable of being done, we the first ones that will shut down. We want to make sure these kids aren’t put in any jeopardy.”

McGee welcomed the fact that DeWine’s order does not include a requirement that athletes be tested for COVID-19. He thinks extensive testing would be impossible. 
 
McGee plans to work with his coaches and with parents to ensure proper social distancing and mask policies are followed. 
 

Abigail Bottar
Abigail Bottar is a junior at Kent State University. She is pursuing a major in political science with a concentration in American politics and minors in history and women's studies. Additionally, Abigail is starting her second semester copy editing for The Burr.
See stories by Abigail Bottar