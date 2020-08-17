© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
Election 2020
2020 is looking to be a pivotal year in politics. But this year's elections are about much more than the race for the White House. And the coronavirus pandemic is proving to be a complicating factor. WKSU, our colleagues at public radio stations across Ohio and the region and at NPR will bring you coverage of all the races from the national to the local level.

Sen Sherrod Brown Says He And His Senate Colleagues Need To Deal With Postal Service Issues Now

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles
Published August 17, 2020 at 2:31 PM EDT

The U.S. House is being called back to Washington to deal with issues involving the United States Postal Service. Ohio Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown says the Senate should be called back too. 

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown says he wants the U.S. Senate to address controversial cost cutting measures in the United States Postal Service. And he’s calling on Senate Republicans to put pressure on their majority leader to deal with this issue. 

“The leader of the postal service needs to be fired and the White House needs to back off and put a professional there and let them do their jobs because they know how to do their jobs and they know how to get ballots where they need to in time, the way they have for decades," Brown says.

  

The postal service has recently denied workers overtime and removed sorting equipment to improve its bottom line, according to the Trump-appointed postmaster general.  But Democratic and Republican legislators fear ballots in the November election could be affected. There’s no indication, at this point, that the Senate will take up the issue soon.  

Copyright 2020 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Tags

Government & PoliticsU.S. Postal ServiceSherrod Brown2020 election
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
