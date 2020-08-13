© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Cleveland City Council Passes Resolution to Investigate House Bill 6 Scandal

WKSU | By Abigail Bottar
Published August 13, 2020 at 12:22 PM EDT
Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Plant in Ottawa, Co., OH
TIM RUDELL
/
WKSU
HB 6 bailed out two nuclear power plants. Legislators are accused of taking bribes from Akron based FirstEnergy to get the bill passed.

Cleveland City Council passed a resolution Wednesday allowing its finance committee to investigate the actions of entities involved in the recent House Bill 6 corruption scandal. 
 
The resolution includes the ability to issue subpoenas for witnesses.  

A photo of Kevin Kelley.
Credit CITY OF CLEVELAND
/
CITY OF CLEVELAND
Kevin Kelly is the president of Cleveland City Council.

 
City council president Kevin Kelley says the scandal brought to light a pattern of dark money operations he fears is having an impact on Cleveland. 

“Groups that are set up, but it seems that they’re only set up to attack Cleveland Public Power. And they are backed by hundreds of thousands of dollars. They are not from Cleveland, so the question is where is this money coming from, and is it coming to these organizations lawfully," Kelley said.
 
The resolution also encourages the repeal of House Bill 6. 
 
Former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and four others are accused of taking $60 million in dark money in exchange for steering the nuclear power plant bailout bill through the legislature.
 

