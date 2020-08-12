LaRose Prohibits Additional Ballot Drop Boxes For Presidential Election

With less than 12 weeks before the presidential election, Secretary of State Frank LaRose (R-Ohio) is sending out the rules all boards of elections must follow, including a decision to only allow one ballot drop box for each county.

LaRose, Ohio's top elections official, says voters will only have one drop box in their county to deliver their absentee ballot. LaRose says wanted legal direction from Attorney General Dave Yost on if the state could allow more but didn't get an answer in time.

"Just under three months to go until election day I don't think it's time to change the way we've don't things here in Ohio and add new drop boxes and questions about the validity of that and also to risk litigation," says LaRose.

The secretary of state said additional drop boxes and providing postage paid absentee ballot requests need to be approved by the Legislature.

Democratic lawmakers deny that claim, wanting LaRose to make that directive.

Rep. Bride Rose Sweeney (D-Cleveland) said in a written statement, “This choice to make voting more chaotic is confounding. If he has the authority to require one drop box, he has the authority to require multiple drop boxes. We need our state government leaders to do their jobs.”

LaRose also ensured that there will be in-person voting on November 3, a date that cannot be changed by the governor or president.

