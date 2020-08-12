© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics
Elections_graphic-08.png
Election 2020
2020 is looking to be a pivotal year in politics. But this year's elections are about much more than the race for the White House. And the coronavirus pandemic is proving to be a complicating factor. WKSU, our colleagues at public radio stations across Ohio and the region and at NPR will bring you coverage of all the races from the national to the local level.

LaRose Prohibits Additional Ballot Drop Boxes For Presidential Election

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Andy Chow
Andy Chow
Published August 12, 2020 at 3:39 PM EDT
Secretary of State Frank LaRose (R-Ohio)
Secretary of State Frank LaRose (R-Ohio)

With less than 12 weeks before the presidential election, Secretary of State Frank LaRose (R-Ohio) is sending out the rules all boards of elections must follow, including a decision to only allow one ballot drop box for each county.

LaRose, Ohio's top elections official, says voters will only have one drop box in their county to deliver their absentee ballot. LaRose says wanted legal direction from Attorney General Dave Yost on if the state could allow more but didn't get an answer in time.

"Just under three months to go until election day I don't think it's time to change the way we've don't things here in Ohio and add new drop boxes and questions about the validity of that and also to risk litigation," says LaRose.

The secretary of state said additional drop boxes and providing postage paid absentee ballot requests need to be approved by the Legislature.

Democratic lawmakers deny that claim, wanting LaRose to make that directive.

Rep. Bride Rose Sweeney (D-Cleveland) said in a written statement, “This choice to make voting more chaotic is confounding. If he has the authority to require one drop box, he has the authority to require multiple drop boxes. We need our state government leaders to do their jobs.”

LaRose also ensured that there will be in-person voting on November 3, a date that cannot be changed by the governor or president.

Copyright 2020 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Tags

Government & Politics2020 electionFrank LaRoseOhio voting rights
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
See stories by Andy Chow
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
Related Content