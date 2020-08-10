© 2020 WKSU
WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

Ohio National Guard Will Continue To Help The State's Foodbanks

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles
Published August 10, 2020 at 4:55 PM EDT

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ohio National Guard members have been helping foodbanks out with distribution. The Guard was supposed end its mission this month, but there's news it will continue to help in a reduced capacity.

The Ohio Association of Foodbanks’ Joree Novotny says it’s been hard for foodbanks since this pandemic began because older volunteers the organization relies on haven’t been able to work since the pandemic. Plus, she says the demand for services has increased.

“Food banks are doing a lot more of the large-scale response work to make sure that the significantly greater number of people who are struggling to put food on the table can access to it," Novotny says.

The federal government is paying 75% of the cost for the National Guard to continue helping foodbanks with distribution throughout the end of this calendar year. The other 25% is coming from the state.

Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
