Ohio Governor Mike DeWine Test Positive for COVID-19
Gov. Mike DeWine has tested positive for COVID-19. DeWine took the test as part of the protocol that everyone goes through to be around President Trump – DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted were to greet Trump on the tarmac at Burke Lakefront Airport in Cleveland. Husted tested negative. DeWine’s office says he has no symptoms and will quarantine at his home in Cedarville. He had cancelled Thursday’s press briefing for the Trump event – no word on whether he’ll do the one scheduled for Friday. As of yesterday there were more than 91,000 confirmed case of COVID-19 in Ohio.