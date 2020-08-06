© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
picture of coronavirus
Coronavirus 411
WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine Test Positive for COVID-19

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published August 6, 2020 at 12:54 PM EDT
Gov. Mike DeWine wears face mask
The Office of Gov. Mike DeWine

Gov. Mike DeWine has tested positive for COVID-19. DeWine took the test as part of the protocol that everyone goes through to be around President Trump – DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted were to greet Trump on the tarmac at Burke Lakefront Airport in Cleveland. Husted tested negative. DeWine’s office says he has no symptoms and will quarantine at his home in Cedarville. He had cancelled Thursday’s press briefing for the Trump event – no word on whether he’ll do the one scheduled for Friday. As of yesterday there were more than 91,000 confirmed case of COVID-19 in Ohio.

Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
