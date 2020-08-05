© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics
picture of coronavirus
Coronavirus 411
WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

Senator Rob Portman Disappointed with Lack of Progress on Stimulus Bill

WKSU | By Abigail Bottar
Sean Fitzgerald
Published August 5, 2020 at 4:28 PM EDT
A photo of Sen. Rob Portman.
U.S. SENATE
Senator Rob Portman is disappointed a new stimulus bill hasn't passed yet.

An Ohio Senator says the chamber’s failure to pass a new stimulus bill to help Americans adversely impacted by the coronavirus is disappointing. Senator Rob Portman says Democrats and Republicans want similar things in the bill. 

“Everybody seems to be for the $1,200 rebate checks, the PPE expansion people are for that is for small businesses.”
 
Portman says tax credits to help people and businesses are also receiving widespread support as are more resources for healthcare workers and increased testing. He says the Senate still needs to come to an agreement on money going to state and local governments. 
 

Tags

Government & PoliticscoronavirusCOVID-19pandemicSenator Rob Portmanstimulus checkssmall businessescoronavirus testing
Abigail Bottar
Abigail Bottar is a junior at Kent State University. She is pursuing a major in political science with a concentration in American politics and minors in history and women's studies. Additionally, Abigail is starting her second semester copy editing for The Burr.
See stories by Abigail Bottar
Sean Fitzgerald
Sean Fitzgerald is a senior journalism major at Kent State University. Sean has been with Black Squirrel Radio, Kent State's student-run radio station since the spring of 2018 as a sports show host and co-host, a web article contributor and now serves as the sports department director for the station. Sean hopes to pursue a career in sports journalism once he finishes school. 
See stories by Sean Fitzgerald
Related Content