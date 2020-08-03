© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
Coronavirus 411
WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

Ohio Bill Aims To Help Ohioans Being Evicted Due To COVID19 Income Losses

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles
Published August 3, 2020 at 4:28 PM EDT

As COVID-19 related job losses continue to affect thousands of Ohioans, many are in danger of losing their homes. A bill that’s been introduced by a Democratic state representative could help some of them. 

David Leland (D-Columbus) is sponsoring a bill that would set aside 10% of the state’s rainy-day fund, about $270 million, to set up a fund to help an estimated half million Ohioans who are facing eviction. 

“Eviction can be such a life altering experience. It ruins somebody’s credit. It puts people out on the street at a time when people really need to be at home because of the health emergency. And it makes it so much harder for people to get a home in the future," Leland says.

Leland says the U.S. Census Bureau estimates about a half million Ohioans need help paying rent to stay in their homes right now. He says his bill would provide them with up to two months-worth of rent. 

Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
