Government & Politics

Sen. Sherrod Brown Says New Stimulus Bill Could Benefit College Students

WKSU | By Abigail Bottar
Sean Fitzgerald
Published July 29, 2020 at 6:58 PM EDT
A photo of Sherrod Brown at the Press Club
M.L. SCHULTZE
/
WKSU
The two proposed stimulus bills before Congress might benefit more college students this time around, according to Sen. Sherrod Brown.

A new stimulus bill in the Senate may benefit a group that missed out on stimulus checks in March. 
 
College students did not necessarily benefit from the CARES Act. A high number of students are still claimed as dependents and were therefore unable to qualify for the checks. Others qualified but were still claimed anyway and did not receive payment.
 
Sen. Sherrod Brown said the new HEALS Act should fix this problem. 
“There’s the [House Speaker Nancy] Pelosi proposal, there’s the [Sen. Mitch] McConnell proposal on the $1,200. Pelosi’s is a bit more generous. Both attempt to close some of those loopholes where young people were too often left out,” Brown said.

However, Brown is still critical of the plan backed by Senate Republicans, which would cut federal unemployment benefits from $600 to $200. He said this money is not only necessary for family’s to make ends meet, but it also contributes it to stimulating the economy and stopping a deeper recession. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Government & Politics, stimulus checks, College students, CARES Act, Senator Sherrod Brown, Nancy Pelosi, Mitch McConnell, unemployment compensation
Abigail Bottar
Abigail Bottar is a junior at Kent State University. She is pursuing a major in political science with a concentration in American politics and minors in history and women's studies. Additionally, Abigail is starting her second semester copy editing for The Burr.
See stories by Abigail Bottar
Sean Fitzgerald
Sean Fitzgerald is a senior journalism major at Kent State University. Sean has been with Black Squirrel Radio, Kent State's student-run radio station since the spring of 2018 as a sports show host and co-host, a web article contributor and now serves as the sports department director for the station. Sean hopes to pursue a career in sports journalism once he finishes school. 
See stories by Sean Fitzgerald
