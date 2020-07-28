© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Republican House Members Meet To Discuss Picking New Speaker

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Karen Kasler
Karen Kasler
Published July 28, 2020 at 1:41 PM EDT
Newly elected Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) takes the oath of office in January 2019, after a months-long behind-the-scenes battle culminates in his ousting of Ryan Smith as the Republican leader of the Ohio House.
Republican members of the Ohio House will meet Tuesday afternoon to discuss picking a new Speaker for the second time in a little over two years, as they consider what to do about current leader Larry Householder, who’s facing a racketeering charge related to the nuclear bailout law he pushed.

In June 2018, it took two and a half hours and eleven rounds of voting to elect a speaker to replace former Rep. Cliff Rosenberger (R-Clarksville), who resigned two months earlier and voting on legislation in the House was shut down.

It’ll be the same process this time – a candidate would need to win a simple majority, 50 votes from 99 members.  And the House can hold this vote whether Householder resigns or not.

Reps. Bob Cupp (R-Lima), Rick Carfagna (R-Genoa Township), Craig Riedel (R-Defiance) and Tim Ginter (R-Salem) are interested in taking the gavel – all of them are seeking re-election. Speaker Pro Tem Jim Butler (R-Oakwood), who had tried to beat Rosenberger to become speaker in 2014, is term limited at the end of this year.

A temporary speaker could set up a months-long battle like the one in which Householder ousted Smith last year.

Copyright 2020 The Statehouse News Bureau.

Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
Karen Kasler
Contact Karen at 614/578-6375 or at kkasler@statehousenews.org.
