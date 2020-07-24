© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Scandal At Ohio Statehouse Prompts Renewed Calls For Reforms When It Comes To Dark Money

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles
Published July 24, 2020 at 3:06 PM EDT
Catherine Turcer, Common Cause Ohio
Catherine Turcer, Common Cause Ohio

The criminal activities Ohio’s House speaker and some other political operatives are accused of doing couldn’t have happened without one thing – dark money. Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles says this scandal is renewing calls for reform from watchdog groups.

Common Cause Ohio’s Catherine Turcer says lawmakers could have passed a bill in 2010 that would have shined light on who was giving money to campaigns but they didn’t.

“A lot of this could have been stopped if we just had good campaign finance disclosure. And there is no reason we should have to put up with dark money," Turcer says.

The FBI is continuing to investigate the corruption case involving Speaker Larry Householder, former Ohio Republican Party Chair Matt Borges and three others. And prosecutors say more people might be charged in the future, including some associated with the dark money group that was allegedly used to funnel bribes.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
