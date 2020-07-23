© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics
Elections_graphic-08.png
Election 2020
2020 is looking to be a pivotal year in politics. But this year's elections are about much more than the race for the White House. And the coronavirus pandemic is proving to be a complicating factor. WKSU, our colleagues at public radio stations across Ohio and the region and at NPR will bring you coverage of all the races from the national to the local level.

Lawyers In Ohio Being Urged To Work Polls On Election Day This Year

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles
Published July 23, 2020 at 5:24 PM EDT
Poll workers at Franklin County's early voting center on Sunday, March 15, 2020, for the final day of weekend voting before the March 17 primary. In-person voting was cancelled a little over a day later because of COVID-19 concerns.
Poll workers at Franklin County's early voting center on Sunday, March 15, 2020, for the final day of weekend voting before the March 17 primary. In-person voting was cancelled a little over a day later because of COVID-19 concerns.

Attorneys in Ohio who need to get some continuing education credits to remain in good standing now have one more way they can do it. They can get two of those credits if they work the polls.

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose has put a lot of emphasis on recruiting poll workers lately. So he immediately posted a video taken of himself from the passenger’s seat of his car when he found out an incentive had been granted for attorneys who want to work the polls.

“Great new! I'm really excited about this. Chief Justice O’Connor of the Ohio Supreme Court just approved our request for lawyers to receive continuing education credits for serving as poll workers," LaRose says in his video on Facebook.

Getting poll workers is a big deal this year because many of those who traditionally work on Election Day have compromised immune systems and cannot work during the pandemic.

Ohio attorneys must complete at least 24 credit hours of approved continuing legal education every two years. Working the polls would satisfy two of those credits.

Copyright 2020 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Tags

Government & Politics2020 electionElection Daycontinuing educationattorneysSecretary of State Frank LaRosepoll workerscoronavirusCOVID-19
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment.
Related Content