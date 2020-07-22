© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Some State Leaders Calling For Speaker Householder To Resign Following His Arrest

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles
Published July 22, 2020 at 3:31 PM EDT
Ohio House of Representatives
Ohio House of Representatives

It’s been just over 24 hours since Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder was arrested and charged with bribery and racketeering. And since that time, the chorus calling for his resignation has grown. 

It didn’t take long for Householder’s fellow Republicans Gov. Mike DeWine, Lt. Gov. John Husted, and Attorney General Dave Yost to say he should resign. 

Republican Reps. Craig Riedel and Bill Reineke are also calling for his resignation. They did not support him in the vote for Speaker last year.

Also calling for him to step down are Jon Cross, John Becker and Tracy Richardson, who were among the 26 Republicans who voted for Householder as Speaker last year.

Most Democrats also voted for Householder, and some now want him to step down, including Minority Leader Emilia Sykes. Householder hasn’t given any indication he will resign but if he does, Speaker Pro Tempore Jim Butler will be next in line to lead the 99-member chamber.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
Jo Ingles
