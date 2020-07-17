© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
picture of coronavirus
Coronavirus 411
WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

DeWine's First Non-Budget Veto Nixes Reduced Penalties For Violating Health Orders

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles
Published July 17, 2020 at 2:59 PM EDT
Gov. Mike DeWine
Gov. Mike DeWine

Gov. Mike DeWine cast his first non-budget veto, striking down a bill that would lower the fines for violating orders issued by him, his health director or local health departments. And this veto was expected.

DeWine had said he would veto  the bill, which would have increased penalties for people who are convicted of dealing drugs near treatment centers. His veto came because of an addition that would reduce fines for violating public health orders during an emergency…like the coronavirus epidemic. Currently, a violator could face 30 days behind bars and a $750 dollar fine but this bill would have scrapped the jail time and reduced the fine to $150. 

There were enough Republican and Democratic votes for the bill to override a veto  in the House, but not  in the Senate.

Copyright 2020 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles
