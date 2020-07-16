© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Proposal Would Create Five-Year Process To Remove Statues At Ohio Statehouse

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Karen Kasler
Karen Kasler
Published July 16, 2020 at 2:58 PM EDT
The Christopher Columbus monument on the Ohio Statehouse grounds was installed in 1992, as part of the city's commemoration of Columbus' arrival in the Americas.
The panel that manages the Ohio Statehouse grounds has proposed a way to petition for the removal of statues on Capitol Square – including the monument to Christopher Columbus, the only Columbus statue left in the city. 

House Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) chairs the board to which proposals would be submitted, with an explanation of why a statue should no longer be on the Statehouse grounds.

Householder said it would be five years after that before a statue would come down, at the expense of those who want it removed.

He was asked: Is that fair?

“I think if you have a groundswell of folks out there that want something done, I think they would they would be able to come forward to that. And I doubt that it costs as much money to have something removed is as it would have to put it up there," Householder said.

If removal is approved, an architect or engineer would estimate the cost of taking down and storing a statue and restoring the site.

The board said the policy to remove a statue mirrors the one to put up a monument – though the last one erected, the Holocaust Memorial, took three years from proposal to completion.

Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
Karen Kasler
