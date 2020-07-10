© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

Chief Justice Speaks Out On Masks, Rights And "Duty To Fellow Ohioans"

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Karen Kasler
Karen Kasler
Published July 10, 2020 at 2:18 PM EDT
Chief Justice Maureen O'Connor delivered the annual State of the Judiciary speech in September 2019.
Ohioans in a total of 12 counties will be required to wear masks starting Friday at 6pm. But there continue to be questions about the enforcement and legality of that and other public health orders, as lawmakers push back on some of the state’s COVID-19 responses.

Shutdown orders and the mask mandate have brought clashes among Gov. Mike DeWine, state lawmakers, local government entities and individuals.

In an interview on "The State of Ohio", Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor said there are no cases before the court that could settle who has the authority to do what. But she has heard recent statements made by some lawmakers and citizens who oppose those orders.

“People will tell you, ‘I have a right not to wear a mask. I have a right not to do this or I have a right to do this’ or whatever, and nobody focuses on their duty. What’s your duty to society?" O'Connor said. "What’s your duty to your community? Your right not to wear a mask and potentially spread disease – what about your duty to your fellow Ohioans?”

State lawmakers have passed a bill reducing fines and prohibiting jail and criminal convictions for violating state or local health departments orders.

DeWine said he’ll veto it, saying those orders are tools to try to keep Ohioans safe.

“We have to treat it like the crisis it is," DeWine said. "And having the ability, the tools to very carefully do things that need to be done is an essential part of that.”

 

Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
