Government & Politics
picture of coronavirus
Coronavirus 411
WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

Boards Of Elections Asked To Create Physical Barriers For November Election

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles
Published July 10, 2020 at 1:07 PM EDT
Voters - some in masks - wait in line on the last day of weekend voting at Franklin County's early voting center two days before the March 17 primary. In-person voting for the primary was cancelled the next day because of COVID-19 concerns.
Voters - some in masks - wait in line on the last day of weekend voting at Franklin County's early voting center two days before the March 17 primary. In-person voting for the primary was cancelled the next day because of COVID-19 concerns.

As preparations continue for the November vote, elections officials are struggling with how to allow safe access for all voters. And part of that strategy involves creating barriers.

Lorain County Health Commissioner Dave Covell says plexiglass and tables can be used to create barriers between poll workers and voters, as well as reconfiguring equipment in a way that interaction is not necessary.

“You really can’t always stay separate. The more barriers you have, the better," Covell says.

And he says poll workers should wear masks and adds voters should be encouraged to do the same.And as for the tradition for poll workers to bring in meals and snacks for the long Election Day – Covell is telling boards of elections to nix that this year because people shouldn’t be congregating around a table of food during this pandemic.

Copyright 2020 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Government & PoliticsNovember electioncoronavirusCOVID-19lorain county
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
