Government & Politics
picture of coronavirus
Coronavirus 411
WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

Ohio Lawmaker Battling COVID-19 Speaks Out

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles
Published July 7, 2020 at 5:18 PM EDT
Rep Stephanie Howse (D-Cleveland)
Rep Stephanie Howse (D-Cleveland)

The leader of Ohio’s Black state lawmakers’ group is the first Ohio legislator known to be diagnosed with COVID-19. Representative Stephanie Howse says she’s experiencing mild symptoms since being diagnosed a couple of days ago.

State Rep. Stephanie Howse (D-Cleveland) says she’s been careful to protect herself against the virus.

"I try to work to practice social distancing, wear my mask,  have forever wipes, you know wiping things down, wash my hands," Howse says.

She says she has "absolutlely no idea" where she contracted the potentially deadly disease. But since masks aren’t required at the Ohio Statehouse, and many legislators there do not wear them, she doesn’t rule out that she could have contracted it from fellow lawmakers.

“Of course it crosses my mind – the likelihood of coming from someone who is not as vigilant as myself…..absolutely. So, whether it’s in the Statehouse or in our communities, that’s truly how transmission has come from.”

Howse says she doesn’t know that she has infected anyone else but wants the public to know so they will take the pandemic seriously.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
