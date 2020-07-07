DeWine's Company Gets Loan From Federal Coronavirus Aid Program

A company partly owned by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is among those that received loans from a $600 billion-plus coronavirus aid program.

The data released Monday shows DeWine Seeds-Silver Dollar Baseball received a loan under the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program for a range of $150,000 to $350,000.

The company owns the Asheville Tourists, a minor league baseball team in North Carolina, which was purchased by the governor’s family in 2010. DeWine’s son, Brian DeWine, currently serves as president of the baseball team.

The Paycheck Protection Program’s objective is to help smaller businesses stay open and keep Americans employed during the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 WOSU 89.7 NPR News. To see more, visit .