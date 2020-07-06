© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
picture of coronavirus
Coronavirus 411
WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

What Voting Might Look Like In Ohio This November

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles
Published July 6, 2020 at 5:53 PM EDT

Ohio has more of an idea about what this November’s election will look like now that the state’s election chief has handed down a directive outlining details to Ohio’s 88 county boards of elections. 

Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s directive tells local boards to print additional ballots, get plenty of PPE and increase staff and poll workers.

Residential senior centers also can’t be polling locations but schools are being suggested as new sites. And local boards are ordered to deploy staff to make sure older Ohioans in senior facilities and those with disabilities have the opportunity to vote.  

To read the entire directive, click here

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
