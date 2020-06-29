© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

U.S. Supreme Court Ruling On Abortion Doesn't Affect Ohio's Similar, Yet Different, Law

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles
Published June 29, 2020 at 1:02 PM EDT
Abortion rights protestors at Ohio Statehouse
Abortion rights protestors at Ohio Statehouse

The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled a Louisiana law that requires abortion providers to have admitting privileges at a nearby hospital is an undue burden and unconstitutional. But abortion rights activists say the ruling doesn’t affect a similar law in Ohio.

Ohio’s law requires abortion clinics to have transfer agreements with nearby hospitals. It’s different from Louisiana’s law that applied to doctors. Lauren Blauvelt-Copelin is with Planned Parenthood Advocates of  Ohio.

“This court decision is good for us. It didn’t make things worse, but it doesn’t change our path," Blauvelt-Copelin says.

Ohio Right to Life blasted the majority on the court, saying it is imperative for anti-abortion voters to cast their ballots in November to elect conservative leaders, including the re-election of President Donald Trump.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles
