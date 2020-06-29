© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
In Shaker Heights, Two Youth Lead an Effort to Reform Police

WKSU | By Kabir Bhatia
Published June 29, 2020 at 5:00 AM EDT
photo of Shaker Heights City Hall
SPENCER
/
WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
Ethan Khorana and Madison Maynard recently led a Black Lives Matter rally to Shaker Heights City Hall. Now, they're writing a proposal to bring about reforms in the city's police force.

Young people have been on the front lines of the current social justice movement. And in Shaker Heights, two teenagers are developing a plan -- the “Just Society Proposal” -- to bring about reforms in the city’s police department.

“The only way to fix systematic racism is systematically,” says 14-year-old Ethan Khorana. He is of Indian descent. He’s co-authoring the proposal with his friend, 15-year-old Madison Maynard, who is black.

The pair organized a Black Lives Matter rally earlier this month, and they’ve collected about 500 signatures on a petition supporting police reform.

“We would like to have public databases of all police misconduct, a community led police review board, and implicit bias training," Khorana said. 

But Maynard says the larger issue still gets some pushback.

“I don’t understand why we’re divided when we’re talking about racism or even sexism or homophobia in general," she said. "There shouldn’t be another side to this.”

Maynard and Khorana have gotten input on the plan from community activists and are planning to present it to Shaker’s Mayor and Police Chief in the coming week. They eventually hope to introduce the legislation to city council.

Government & Politics
Kabir Bhatia
Kabir Bhatia joined WKSU as a Reporter/Producer and weekend host in 2010.  He received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Kent State University.  While a Kent student, Bhatia served as a WKSU student assistant, working in the newsroom and for production.
See stories by Kabir Bhatia
