Government & Politics
picture of coronavirus
Coronavirus 411
WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

Ohio National Guard Ending Pandemic Missions In August

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Karen Kasler
Karen Kasler
Published June 25, 2020 at 5:26 PM EDT
Members of the Ohio National Guard's 37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team out of Columbus package food at the Mid-Ohio Food Collective in March.
The Ohio National Guard will soon have to end its pandemic-related missions, including its first assignment in the coronavirus crisis – helping Ohio’s 12 food banks with the huge job of getting food to increasing numbers of people who need it.

Packing, moving and distributing food was the first pandemic deployment for 500 members of the Ohio National Guard in March.  

But Ohio Association of Food Banks executive director Lisa Hamler-Fugitt said she got a letter from Adjutant General Major General John Harris Jr. this week.

“He notified us that the presidential declaration as well as the additional federal funding will be ending and we’ll be losing our Guardsmen and women on August 7.”

Food banks struggled with soaring need and a loss of corporate and senior citizen volunteers. Hamler-Fugitt said some volunteers have returned but food banks will turn to other community groups to keep food distributions going.

And Hamler-Fugitt said other pandemic-related assignments will be affected: "It’s not just the food assistance mission they’ve been on but other missions they’ve been on as well. It has been an honor and a privilege to work with them.”

The Guard’s role in COVID testing at pop-up sites and nursing homes will also end in August unless funding is extended.

Government & PoliticscoronavirusCOVID-19Ohio National Guardfoodbanks
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
