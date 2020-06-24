© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Ohio Supreme Court Halts Toledo's Traffic Camera Appeals Process

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Karen Kasler
Karen Kasler
Published June 24, 2020 at 5:04 PM EDT
A sign posted at the city limits in Lancaster in southeastern central Ohio.
A sign posted at the city limits in Lancaster in southeastern central Ohio.

The Ohio Supreme Court has unanimously ruled that Toledo can no longer send appeals of traffic camera tickets to a city-paid administrative hearing officer. The attorney who won the case says it could shut down traffic camera programs in any city with a similar process.

After getting a $120 traffic camera ticket in the mail last year, Susan Magsig sued the city of Toledo, saying state law requires appeals to go to municipal court, not to a city hearing officer.

Perrysburg lawyer Andrew Mayle represented Magsig, and has been fighting traffic camera programs for a decade.

“This is a money making scam and it totally depends upon denying people their day in court," Mayle said.

Cities have long claimed that red-light and speed cameras make intersections safer. But Mayle said the private companies operate these camera programs have no interest in public safety.

Mayle said this Supreme Court decision will affect Toledo, Dayton and Akron and any other city that didn’t change its appeals process after a law last year gave exclusive jurisdiction of traffic camera appeals to muni courts. Other parts of that law are being challenged in other cases.

Copyright 2020 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Tags

Government & PoliticsOhio Supreme Courttraffic camerasToledo
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
See stories by Karen Kasler
Karen Kasler
Contact Karen at 614/578-6375 or at kkasler@statehousenews.org.
Related Content