© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Democrats Say Lawmakers Should Skip Summer Break To Address Some Key Issues

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles
Published June 24, 2020 at 2:15 PM EDT
Democrats talk about issues on Zoom
Democrats talk about issues on Zoom

Democrats in the Ohio House say lawmakers need to deal with some important business this summer instead of taking time off. 

The coronavirus pandemic. Racism. Projected budget shortfalls. Preparing for the November election. Those are things House Minority Leader Emilia Strong Sykes (D-Akron) says need to be addressed now.

“These crises facing everyday Ohioans are real. They are not taking a recess and neither should we," Strong Sykes says.

Democrats say they’ll hold town halls throughout the state this summer to discuss these issues. The House isn’t set to return for session till September, and doesn’t plan to have committee hearings for at least the next few weeks.

Copyright 2020 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Tags

Government & PoliticsOhio House of RepresenativesEmilia Sykes
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment.
Related Content