Government & Politics
picture of coronavirus
Coronavirus 411
WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

Dance Studios Sue State Over Coronavirus Closures And Mandates

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles
Published June 24, 2020 at 4:12 PM EDT

Nine dance studios are suing the state of Ohio over mandated shutdowns and limitations imposed on their businesses. 

Attorney Robert Gargasz says Gov. Mike DeWine used what he calls a “sledge hammer” on the economy by relying on flawed projections from former Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton to shut down the studios.

“Amy Acton and the Governor, acting as a state actor, decided to crush these people.  And these people need to have some justice," Gargasz says.

The other attorney on the lawsuit, Gerald Phillips, says the shutdowns were unconstitutional. The lawsuit, which also suggests DeWine and Acton be removed from office, asks for a jury to award financial damages to the dance studios. 

Copyright 2020 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
Jo Ingles
