Government & Politics

Senate Approves Plan to Restore National Parks

WKSU | By Sean Fitzgerald
Published June 17, 2020 at 5:31 PM EDT
a photo of Cuyahoga Valley National Park sign
WKSU
The Cuyahoga Valley National Park is among those that will benefit from the Restore Our Parks act.

A plan to address a backlog of maintenance needs at America's national parks has been approved by the U.S. Senate. The Restore Our Parks Act is part of a broader legislative effort.

The bill provides nearly $2 billion for long-delayed maintenance needs in the national parks. Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) says the measure will also create a big economic boost.

“The study that we announced last week shows that this will result in over 100,000 jobs through the Restore Our Parks act. So it’s also an infrastructure spending bill. These are projects that are shovel-ready and have been vetted.”

Portman says there are a total of more than $12 billion worth of projects that need to be addressed in the parks.

The bill now heads to the House of Representatives for a vote.

Government & PoliticsNational ParksCongressSenator Rob Portman
Sean Fitzgerald
Sean Fitzgerald is a senior journalism major at Kent State University. Sean has been with Black Squirrel Radio, Kent State's student-run radio station since the spring of 2018 as a sports show host and co-host, a web article contributor and now serves as the sports department director for the station. Sean hopes to pursue a career in sports journalism once he finishes school. 
