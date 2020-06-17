Senate Approves Plan to Restore National Parks

A plan to address a backlog of maintenance needs at America's national parks has been approved by the U.S. Senate. The Restore Our Parks Act is part of a broader legislative effort.

The bill provides nearly $2 billion for long-delayed maintenance needs in the national parks. Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) says the measure will also create a big economic boost.

“The study that we announced last week shows that this will result in over 100,000 jobs through the Restore Our Parks act. So it’s also an infrastructure spending bill. These are projects that are shovel-ready and have been vetted.”

Portman says there are a total of more than $12 billion worth of projects that need to be addressed in the parks.

The bill now heads to the House of Representatives for a vote.