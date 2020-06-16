© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
Election 2020
2020 is looking to be a pivotal year in politics. But this year's elections are about much more than the race for the White House. And the coronavirus pandemic is proving to be a complicating factor. WKSU, our colleagues at public radio stations across Ohio and the region and at NPR will bring you coverage of all the races from the national to the local level.

Help Wanted - Elections Officials Need Poll Workers Now For November Election

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles
Published June 16, 2020 at 7:18 PM EDT

Voter turnout in Ohio has been around 70 percent in presidential election years, and elections officials think turnout will be high this year as well. But with lingering concerns related to the pandemic, they say it’s going to be important to get as many Ohioans as possible to vote early this November. 

The state has approved spending $1.5 million in federal funds to send absentee ballot applications to nearly 8 million registered voters. And elections officials say it’s imperative that as many Ohioans as possible vote early, either by mail or during in-person early voting days. That, they say, will alleviate lines on Election Day.

Election leaders are gearing up now to find poll workers. Sherry Poland, director of the Hamilton County Board of Elections, says it is important for poll workers, especially those who are high-risk for COVID-19, to get in contact with local boards now to talk about their plans for this November.

“We understand if we have to sit this one out but we need to know that now," Poland says.

Elections officials say getting the 35,000 poll workers they need will be a challenge so they will be asking students, community groups and veterans organizations to help.

Election 2020poll workers
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
